2024-04-22 20:00:07 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – Iraq, Turkey, the UAE, and Qatar signed on Monday a quadripartite agreement on Iraq’s Development Road project under the auspices of the Iraqi Prime Minister, Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani, and the Turkish President, Recep Tayyip Erdogan. The agreement aims to enhance cooperation regarding Iraq’s strategic project of the Development Road, as the four […]

The post Iraq, Turkey, UAE, Qatar sign agreement on Iraq’s $17bn Development Road project appeared first on Iraqi News.