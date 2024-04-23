2024-04-23 00:00:07 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Iraqi Prime Minister, Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani, and the Turkish President, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, signed on Monday a cooperation framework agreement on water. The bilateral agreement aims to foster understanding and collaboration in the water sector based on the principles of equality, good intentions, and good neighborliness, in addition to creating a […]

The post Iraq, Turkey ink cooperation framework agreement on water appeared first on Iraqi News.