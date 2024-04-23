2024-04-23 05:00:06 - Source: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. Iraq and Turkey have signed a framework agreement to improve water management in the Tigris and Euphrates rivers. The agreement includes collaborative projects to enhance water management and exchange expertise in modern irrigation systems and techniques. A statement from the Prime Minister said the ten-year agreement aims to establish joint and fair […]

The post Iraq, Turkey sign 10-Yr Water Management Agreement first appeared on Iraq Business News.