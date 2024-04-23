Iraq Discusses Financial and Technical Support with IMF, World Bank

2024-04-23 05:00:06 - Source: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. Iraqi Finance Minister Taif Sami met with World Bank Executive Director for Iraq, Abdulaziz Al Mulla, to discuss the World Bank's support for Iraq, including financial aid, technical support, and capacity building. Al Mulla emphasized the bank's commitment to supporting member countries and that Iraq would benefit from the World Bank's programs […]

