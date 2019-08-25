عربي | كوردى


UAE minister calls Saudi-UAE coalition a strategic necessity in Yemen
2019/08/25 | 18:20
The United Arab Emirates’ minister of state for foreign affairs,

Anwar Gargash, said late on Saturday that “the Saudi-UAE coalition is a

strategic necessity in light of the surrounding challenges, and Yemen is a

clear example.”“As a result of our strategic

relationship with Saudi Arabia, it is the one deciding whether to continue our

role in supporting stability in Yemen within the Arab coalition or not,”

Gargash said in another tweet. “Our engagement with Riyadh is ontological and

more comprehensive, especially in the surrounding difficult circumstances and

in light of our firm conviction of Riyadh’s pivotal and leading role.”



