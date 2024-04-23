Four-Country MoU signed for Iraq's Development Road Project

2024-04-23 05:00:06 - Source: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan presided over the signing of a quadrilateral memorandum of understanding (MoU) between Iraq, Turkey, Qatar, and the UAE in Baghdad on Monday. The MoU focuses on mutual cooperation for the strategic "Development Road Project" and was signed in the presence […]

