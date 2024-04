2024-04-23 09:00:07 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – Iraq defeated Saudi Arabia 2-1 on Monday to complete their comeback and win Group C at the AFC U-23 Asian Cup Qatar 2024. The first goal by Iraq came from a penalty by Iraqi starlet Ali Jassim at the 45 minute mark while Mustafa Saadoun scored the second goal in the second […]

