USD/IQD exchange rates resume downward trend in Baghdad, Erbil

2024-04-23 12:00:06 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News / The exchange rates of the US dollar edged lower on Tuesday morning in Baghdad and Erbil.

Our correspondent reported that the dollar rates decreased with the opening of Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya central stock exchanges, reaching 147,200 IQD per $100.

Selling prices in exchange shops recorded 148,250 IQD, with a buying of 146,250 IQD for $100.

In Erbil, the selling price was 147,150 IQD and the buying price stood at 147,000 IQD per $100.