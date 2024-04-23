Iraq News Now

HomeShafaq NewsBusiness › Despite the rise in global oil prices, Basra crude prices fell

Despite the rise in global oil prices, Basra crude prices fell

Despite the rise in global oil prices Basra crude prices fell
Despite the rise in global oil prices, Basra crude prices fell
2024-04-23 12:00:06 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ Basrah crude oil dropped slightly on Tuesday, with global oil prices rising.

Basrah Heavy crude oil fell by $1.79 to reach $83.72, while the price of Basrah medium crude oil declined by $1.79 cents to $86.92.

Global benchmark Brent crude oil futures traded 27 cents higher at $87.27 a barrel by 0308 GMT, and U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures also gained 26 cents to $82.16 a barrel.

Both benchmarks fell 29 cents in the previous session on signs that a recent escalation of tensions between Israel and Iran had little near-term impact on oil supplies from the region.

Read the Full Text From: Shafaq News
Sponsored Links