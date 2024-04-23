Despite the rise in global oil prices, Basra crude prices fell

2024-04-23 12:00:06 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ Basrah crude oil dropped slightly on Tuesday, with global oil prices rising.

Basrah Heavy crude oil fell by $1.79 to reach $83.72, while the price of Basrah medium crude oil declined by $1.79 cents to $86.92.

Global benchmark Brent crude oil futures traded 27 cents higher at $87.27 a barrel by 0308 GMT, and U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures also gained 26 cents to $82.16 a barrel.

Both benchmarks fell 29 cents in the previous session on signs that a recent escalation of tensions between Israel and Iran had little near-term impact on oil supplies from the region.