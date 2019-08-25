Home › INA › Ole 'lost for words' and racial abuse to Rashford

Ole 'lost for words' and racial abuse to Rashford

2019/08/25 | 18:55



INA - SOURCES







Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has said he is "lost for words" after a second Manchester United player was racially abused on social media.







Marcus Rashford was sent a series of racist tweets after missing a penalty during the team's 2-1 defeat to Crystal Palace at Old Trafford on Saturday, just five days after similar incidents involving Paul Pogba.







"It's the same as we spoke about before the weekend; it needs to stop," Solskjaer said at a news conference. "I'm just lost for words. They keep hiding behind fake IDs and it's crazy we talk about this in 2019."







Rashford missed from the spot in the second half after Jordan Ayew had scored after 32 minutes, marking Palace's first league goal at Old Trafford in 15 years.







Daniel James eventually equalised two minutes from time, only for Patrick van Aanholt to score the winner in the third minute of injury time after beating David De Gea at his near post.



















(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )-INA - SOURCESOle Gunnar Solskjaer has said he is "lost for words" after a second Manchester United player was racially abused on social media.Marcus Rashford was sent a series of racist tweets after missing a penalty during the team's 2-1 defeat to Crystal Palace at Old Trafford on Saturday, just five days after similar incidents involving Paul Pogba."It's the same as we spoke about before the weekend; it needs to stop," Solskjaer said at a news conference. "I'm just lost for words. They keep hiding behind fake IDs and it's crazy we talk about this in 2019."Rashford missed from the spot in the second half after Jordan Ayew had scored after 32 minutes, marking Palace's first league goal at Old Trafford in 15 years.Daniel James eventually equalised two minutes from time, only for Patrick van Aanholt to score the winner in the third minute of injury time after beating David De Gea at his near post.