Qubad Talabani asked Erdogan to reconsider his country's ban of flights from al-Sulaymaniyah

Shafaq News/ The Deputy Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG), Qubad Talabani, has asked Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan reconsider his country's decision to close its airspace to flights from al-Sulaymaniyah International Airport.

Talabani made the request during a meeting with Erdogan and his delegation during their visit to the Kurdistan Region on Monday.

Talabani disclosed his request in a post on his Facebook page, where he stated, "I participated in a meeting between the leadership and government of the Kurdistan Region with President Erdogan and his delegation. During the meeting, I asked President Erdogan to reconsider the decision to close Turkish airspace to Sulaymaniyah International Airport."

Erdogan arrived in the Kurdistan Region on Monday evening, where he was received at the airport by Nechirvan Barzani, President of the Kurdistan Region, Masrour Barzani, Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Regional Government, and Qubad Talabani, Deputy Prime Minister. Several other ministers and officials were also in attendance.

The visit to the Kurdistan Region followed Erdogan's trip to Baghdad earlier on Monday, where he met with Iraq's President and Prime Minister, along with other high-ranking officials. During the Baghdad meetings, over 20 agreements were signed between Turkiye and Iraq on security, economy, and investment.