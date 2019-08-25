MOJ and ICRC discuss mutual cooperation

2019/08/25 | 18:55
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
INA – BAGHDAD
Minister of Justice Faruk Ameen Shwany and the Head of ICRC mission to Iraq Katrina Ritz discussed mutual cooperation and providing best services to the ministry’s directorates.
The minister expressed his hopes to develop the mutual relations and cooperation with ICRC as he asserted the importance of the organization role in Iraq.
Shwany noted that the ministry is ready to cooperate with ICRC in terms of providing necessary requirements of technical and humanitarian support to all the directorates and departments of the ministry.
“ICRC has been working with the ministry since long time ago especially, the Iraqi Department of Corrections that works on rehabilitating the prisons and to apply the international standards of human rights,” said Ritz.
