2024-04-23 16:00:07 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The International Monetary Fund (IMF) revealed on Monday that inflation in Iraq is expected to reach four percent in 2024. According to a report on the inflation index issued by the IMF, Sudan is expected to have the highest inflation rate in 2024—145.5 percent. Egypt and Yemen are predicted to have the […]

The post IMF expects inflation in Iraq to be 4% in 2024 appeared first on Iraqi News.