Tiryaki Agro Becomes a Strategic Partner in Sustainable Agriculture Development in Iraq

2024-04-23 16:29:45 - Source: Tiryaki Agro

Tiryaki Agro and the Iraq Development Fund have signed a Memorandum of Understanding towards a partnership agreement to support Iraq's agricultural development. The signing ceremony took place in Baghdad, the capital of Iraq, with the presence of Ministers of Trade for Iraq and Türkiye and delegations of both countries.

Baghdad – The agreement between the Iraqi government and Tiryaki Agro aims to develop and support the agricultural supply chain sector in Iraq, which has fertile soils and high commercial potential. The goal of the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) is to increase productivity and to ensure food security. Through the establishment of Agro Holding, Tiryaki Agro will transfer to Iraq its international supply chain experience, that has been gained in more than 50 years. The signing ceremony took place on 22 April in Baghdad, the capital of Iraq.

The MOU was signed by the Chairman of Iraq Development Fund, Mr. Al-Najjar and the Chairman of Tiryaki Agro, Mr. Tiryakio?lu. The ceremony was held in the presence of Ministers of Trade and senior officers from both countries as well as Turkish and Iraqi delegations of Foreign Economic Relations Board. Tiryaki Agro has been operating in Iraq for years and is continuing to invest $150 million in a soybean crushing plant and corn storage facility at the port of Umm Qasr.

Agreement to lead to the development of agricultural technologies

The project will involve the establishment of an Agro Holding company that will undertake major investments and operations in the agricultural sector in Iraq. The Agro Holding will aim to improve Iraq's food and feed security while planning for more efficient use of agricultural land, and to increase the country's self-sufficiency in agricultural goods.



About Agro Holding



Agro Holding is a structure that integrates agriculture and the supply chain and increases efficiency through horizontally and vertically connected subsidiaries.