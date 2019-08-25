عربي | كوردى


Australia to block internet domains hosting extremist content

Australia to block internet domains hosting extremist content
2019/08/25 | 18:55
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-

Australia will block access to internet domains hosting

terrorist material during crisis events and will consider legislation to force

digital platforms to improve the safety of their services, officials said on

Sunday.Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, who is in France to

take part in the G7 leaders’ forum, said the government intended to prevent

extremists from exploiting digital platforms to post extremely violent content.“We are doing everything we

can to deny terrorists the opportunity to glorify their crimes,” he said in a

statement.Australia and New Zealand

have increased scrutiny of websites and social media companies in the wake of

the Christchurch massacre in March, when 51 worshippers were killed in attacks

on two New Zealand mosques.The attack was livestreamed

by alleged gunman Brenton Tarrant over Facebook.The government said it would

establish a framework to block domains hosting such material. Australia’s

eSafety Commissioner would determine on a case-by-case basis what should be

censored, and was working with industry on arrangements to quickly block access

during an attack.A 24/7 Crisis Coordination

Centre would be established to monitor the online world for extreme violence or

terrorist material.In addition to extremist violence,

domains hosting any abhorrent violent material - defined as content showing

murder, attempted murder, rape, torture, or kidnapping - that is recorded by

anyone involved in the conduct also would be blocked, the government said.The government did not

elaborate on what legislative options would be used if digital platforms failed

to improve safety.Tech giants including

Facebook, YouTube, Amazon, Microsoft and Twitter, along with Telstra, Vodafone,

TPG and Optus are expected to provide details to the government by the end of

next month on how they will carry out the recommendations.The firms are all members of

the Taskforce to Combat Terrorist and Extreme Violent Material Online, which

had recommended a clear framework be established.It was not immediately clear

how the move would affect media reporting of terror attacks or civil unrest.Sky News New Zealand was

fined NZ$4,000 ($2,560) by New Zealand’s Broadcasting Standards Authority

earlier this month for showing a number of edited clips taken from the alleged

Christchurch attacker’s 17‑minute livestream video during its news broadcast.The regulator said in its

judgment that, while the broadcast was newsworthy, the clips contained

disturbing violent content which could cause distress, or glorify the alleged

attacker and promote his messages.



All Text here: Baghdad Post ✓


TRENDING News

Latest News Today
Videos and Photos
TRENDING NOW