Iraq claims Babylon army base blast triggered by stockpiled missiles

2024-04-23 17:00:06 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – An explosion last weekend at an Iraqi military base hosting former pro-Iran paramilitaries was caused by munitions stored on-site, an investigative committee said Tuesday, ruling out an air strike. The overnight Friday to Saturday blast at the Kalsu base in Babylon province killed one person and wounded eight others. Officials had initially […]

