NIGMA GALAXY OFFICIALLY LAUNCHES FIRST-OF-ITS-KIND ESPORTS EXPERIENCE HUB IN ABU DHABI'S YAS MALL

2024-04-23 17:00:11 - Source: NIGMA GALAXY

ABU DHABI, [Tuesday 23 April]: Nigma Galaxy has officially launched “Nigma Galaxy Experience” their groundbreaking new esports experience hub at Yas Mall, which is set to revolutionise the gaming landscape in the UAE. The highly anticipated venue officially opened its doors at the end of Q1 2024, becoming the epicentre for esports enthusiasts in Abu Dhabi and beyond.



The cutting-edge facility was developed alongside Aldar, the owner and operator of Yas Mall, and the official real estate, shopping mall, and education partner of Nigma Galaxy. The experience spans a vast 260 square meters and houses 32 state-of-the-art gaming stations, as well as a dedicated shop. Additionally, the facility serves as the headquarters and practice grounds for the professional teams of Nigma Galaxy, positioning it as the beating heart of esports excellence. Throughout the year, Nigma Galaxy will host a multitude of events, cementing its status as the new go-to destination for gamers and esports aficionados in the UAE.

At the core of this groundbreaking initiative is the commitment to provide an all-encompassing esports experience and development of talent and growth in the UAE and MENA region. The MENA E-Gaming market was valued at USD 5,670.9 Million in 2022 and is expected to grow around 21.1% during the forecast period (2023-2030) according to UnivDatos. The region's rapid growth in the esports industry was driven by several factors, including the increasing availability and affordability of high-speed internet and mobile devices. This made it easier for people in the region to access and play games online, contributing to the development of a vibrant gaming culture with a rising number of gaming events and competitions.

“Nigma Galaxy E xperience” is more than just a gaming arena; it is a hub for nurturing talent. Young gamers can not only register and play but also receive coaching to sharpen their skills and ascend the ranks, earning prizes and recognition along the way. Furthermore, this facility is intricately linked to the Nigma Galaxy Academy programme, offering aspiring gamers a pathway to professional esports. The top-ranking players will even have the opportunity to join the prestigious Academy Teams and embark on their esports careers.

Christoph Timm, Co-Founder of Nigma Galaxy, expressed his enthusiasm: "We are thrilled to bring the vibrant world of gaming to the UAE through our Yas Mall Facility. Our goal was to create a space where gamers of all ages could thrive, learn, and compete. This facility represents a monumental leap forward for esports in the region."

Nigma Galaxy was proud to unveil this game-changing initiative, ushering in a new era for esports enthusiasts in Abu Dhabi and marking a historic milestone in the world of gaming.

Nigma Galaxy Weekly Tournaments:

The Nigma Galaxy Experience announces its exciting events schedule, featuring weekly community tournaments every weekend, where entrants can gather their friends and compete for prizes ranging from merchandise to 1,500 AED in cash.

Dates and times:

Every Saturday

18:00 GST

This initiative adds another exciting dimension to Nigma Galaxy’s mission of providing unparalleled gaming experiences and fostering community engagement.