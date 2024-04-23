Iraq, Turkey to increase trade exchange to $24 billion

2024-04-23 20:00:07 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The head of the foreign relations committee in the Iraqi Parliament, Dilan Ghafour, revealed on Monday that Iraq and Turkey want to increase the volume of trade exchange to $24 billion. Ghafour’s statement took place as the Turkish President, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, paid an official visit to Baghdad, where he met with […]

