عربي | كوردى


Qasem Soleimani Personally Oversaw Planned Drone Attack against Israel

Qasem Soleimani Personally Oversaw Planned Drone Attack against Israel
2019/08/25 | 18:55
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-

Qasem Soleimani, commander of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard

Corps' al Quds Force personally oversaw the training, funding and preparation

for the drone attack that the IDF thwarted late Saturday night, Chief of Staff

Lt.-Gen. Aviv Kochavi said on Sunday. According to IDF Spokesperson Brig.-Gen. Ronen Manelis the IDF was able to stop

the cell and was ordered last night to strike Aqraba early Sunday morning after

they received intelligence that the attack would happen on Sunday.The drones, he said, were similar to the kind used by the Houthis in Yemen

against Saudi Arabia. Each of the drones was capable of carrying several

kilograms of explosives and was supposed to be operated by a group of Iranian

pilots who arrived specially in Syria several days ago for the mission. Manelis said that the

airstrikes struck several targets in Aqraba where there was the presence of

Quds Force and Shiite militia troops, equipment and Iranian missiles. The IDF was placed on high alert ahead of a possible retaliation after IDF

aircraft struck Iranian targets in Syria overnight Saturday thwarting an

imminent attack by Iran’s Revolutionary Guards

Quds Force killing two

Hezbollah militants and one Iranian. 





All Text here: Baghdad Post ✓


TRENDING News

Latest News Today
Videos and Photos
TRENDING NOW