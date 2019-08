Qasem Soleimani Personally Oversaw Planned Drone Attack against Israel

2019/08/25 | 18:55

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )-Qasem Soleimani, commander of the Iranian Revolutionary GuardCorps' al Quds Force personally oversaw the training, funding and preparationfor the drone attack that the IDF thwarted late Saturday night, Chief of StaffLt.-Gen. Aviv Kochavi said on Sunday. According to IDF Spokesperson Brig.-Gen. Ronen Manelis the IDF was able to stopthe cell and was ordered last night to strike Aqraba early Sunday morning afterthey received intelligence that the attack would happen on Sunday.The drones, he said, were similar to the kind used by the Houthis in Yemenagainst Saudi Arabia. Each of the drones was capable of carrying severalkilograms of explosives and was supposed to be operated by a group of Iranianpilots who arrived specially in Syria several days ago for the mission. Manelis said that theairstrikes struck several targets in Aqraba where there was the presence ofQuds Force and Shiite militia troops, equipment and Iranian missiles. The IDF was placed on high alert ahead of a possible retaliation after IDFaircraft struck Iranian targets in Syria overnight Saturday thwarting animminent attack by Iran’s Revolutionary GuardsQuds Force killing twoHezbollah militants and one Iranian.