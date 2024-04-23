Iraq concludes contract with General Electric to modernize power plants

2024-04-23 22:00:07 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Iraqi Minister of Electricity, Ziyad Ali Fadel, sponsored on Tuesday a contract with General Electric (GE) to modernize power plants starting next June. The Iraqi Electricity Ministry mentioned in a statement that the contract with GE is part of the ministry’s strategy to develop gas-operated power plants, the Iraqi News Agency […]

