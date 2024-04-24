A fire at an oil refinery wounded civilians in Duhok

2024-04-24 00:20:04 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, a fire erupted in a Duhok oil refinery in Iraqi Kurdistan, northern Iraq.

A source in the Civil Defense Department told Shafaq News Agency that three individuals sustained injuries in the fire that broke out at the oil refinery in the Kwashe industrial area, west of the Governorate.

Firefighting teams successfully extinguished the blaze.

"Civil defense teams managed to extinguish the fire, and the wounded suffered burns and were transported to the hospital for medical treatment." The source said.

Eyewitnesses reported to Shafaq News that "a gasoline-carrying tanker passed near the refinery, leading to the outbreak of the fire due to a spark, resulting in significant material damage."