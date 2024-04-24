2024-04-24 04:00:06 - Source: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has published a "High Level Summary Technical Assistance Report" looking at the tax system in Iraq. The report identifies six core reform areas: Establishing a reliable taxpayer base; Improving core functions through implementation of the SA system; Focusing on large taxpayers' compliance; Organizational design and workforce planning; […]

The post Tax in Iraq: IMF Identifies 6 areas for Reform first appeared on Iraq Business News.