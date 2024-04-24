Iraq prepares National Development Plan for 2024-2028

2024-04-24 04:00:06 - Source: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. The Iraqi Ministry of Planning has held a meeting to prepare the five-year National Development Plan (NDP) for 2024-2028. Led by Dr. Maher Hamad Johan, the ministry's Undersecretary for Technical Affairs, the meeting discussed upcoming steps for the plan, including design, printing, review, and formulation processes, as well as media campaigns for […]

