Iraq to Clear Landmines by 2028

2024-04-24 04:00:06 - Source: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. The Iraqi Ministries of Planning and Environment have agreed on a plan to clear the country of landmines by 2028. A meeting at the Ministry of Planning discussed strategies to remove mines, ensuring Iraq is free from these hazards according to agreed commitments. Planning Ministry Undersecretary Dr. Maher Hamad Johan emphasized the […]

