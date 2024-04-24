USD/IQD exchange rate tick lower in Baghdad, Erbil

2024-04-24 12:00:05 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News / The exchange rates of the US dollar dipped on Wednesday morning in Baghdad and Erbil.

Our correspondent reported that the dollar prices dropped at the opening of Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya central exchanges, reaching 146,700 IQD for every $100.

The selling prices at exchange shops stood at 147,750 IQD, while the buying price was 145,750 IQD for every $100.

In Erbil, the selling price reached 146,600 IQD and the buying price was 146,500 IQD for every $100.