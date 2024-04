Sayyid Al-Sadr demands funerals be held on anniversary of Fourteen Imams' martyrdom and death

Sayyid Al-Sadr demands funerals be held on anniversary of Fourteen Imams' martyrdom and death

2024-04-24 13:00:03 - Source: Iraqi News Agency

Sayyid Al-Sadr demands funerals be held on anniversary of Fourteen Imams' martyrdom and death