Erbil hosts 5th conference on Communication Engineering and Computer Sciences, Inaugurates AI Center

Shafaq News/ Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region, hosted the fifth annual International Conference on Communication Engineering and Computer Sciences alongside the inauguration of an Artificial Intelligence Center at the University of Kurdistan.

Organized by Cihan University-Erbil in partnership with the International Islamic University Malaysia and Ajloun National University (ANU) in Jordan, the 5th conference "served as a platform for scholars, educators, and specialists to showcase high-level research in communication engineering and computer sciences."

The event, held on April 24th and 25th, 2024, at Cihan University-Erbil's Conference Hall, featured a diverse array of research papers from both international and regional contributors, rigorously evaluated by the preparatory committee.

Prof. Dr. Amjad Saber Al-Delawi, President of Jihan University-Erbil, pointed out that the conference will witness "the presentation of 73 research papers covering topics such as artificial intelligence systems, software engineering, and web sciences, reflecting a global exchange of expertise and innovation."

Najat Ahmed, a conference participant, echoed the importance of the event in aligning with contemporary technological trends, particularly in artificial intelligence research.

On April 21, Erbil also inaugurated the ceremony of the Artificial Intelligence Center at the University of Kurdistan.

Governor Omed Khoshnaw, alongside university officials, faculty members, and students, underscored the center's “pivotal role in advancing technological capabilities within Erbil and the broader Kurdistan Region.”

“The aim is to propel technological advancement in Erbil and the broader Kurdistan Region as artificial intelligence continues to evolve, offering myriad benefits across industries. It emphasizes the integration of mathematical operations within devices, impacting computer science, linguistics, and psychology fields.” The Erbil Governorate media office said.