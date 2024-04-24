President Barzani commemorates Qaladze's bombing tragedy and University of Sulaimani martyrs

2024-04-24 13:00:05 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ President of the Kurdistan Region Nechirvan Barzani recalled on Wednesday the bombing of the University of Sulaimani and the town of Qaladze (Qaladiza) by the former regime in the 1970s.

On April 24, 1974, the former Ba'ath regime, led by Saddam Hussein, bombarded the people of Qaladze.

Utilizing four Iraqi aircraft, they dropped 16 bombs on the skies of Qaladze, resulting in the deaths of 163 individuals, injuring 300 more, and causing extensive destruction to parts of the city. This heinous act marked the first use of internationally prohibited weapons of mass destruction against civilians since the bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki during the Second World War.

Among the victims of Qaladze's tragedy were a significant number of professors and students from the University of Sulaimani, along with other citizens of the city

President Barzani stated, "Today marks the 50th anniversary of the martyrdom of dozens of students and professors from the University of Sulaimani and civilian residents of Qaladze who perished on April 24, 1974, as victims of yet another crime by the Iraqi regime at the time. We honor their souls and remember them with reverence and appreciation."

He added, "The martyrdom of students, professors, and civilian residents in a cowardly aerial bombardment strengthened the spirit and determination to confront injustice and dictatorship and increased the resolve of the people of Kurdistan, their adherence to their cause, demands, and legitimate rights, and the continuation of their struggle."

The President of the Kurdistan Region continued, "That crime is a bloody and painful chapter in the history of the Kurdish people, from which lessons must be drawn, and action must be taken through unity, solidarity, and cooperation to prevent the repetition of that history forever and to work with hope to achieve a better future."