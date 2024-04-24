2024-04-24 17:20:06 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – Following unsuccessful attacks by Iran-aligned militias, the US military urged the Iraqi government on Tuesday to take action to protect US forces stationed in both Iraq and Syria. The drone and missile strikes were the first of their kind after nearly three months of practically daily attacks, which resulted in the deaths […]

The post US urges Iraq to protect US forces after fresh assaults appeared first on Iraqi News.