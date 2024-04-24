Resumption of oil exports from Iraqi Kurdistan may take time

2024-04-24 18:00:07 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The spokesperson for the Iraqi government, Basem Al-Awadi, said on Monday that oil exports from the Kurdistan region of Iraq to Turkey via a pipeline that has been closed for more than a year will take longer to resume. In a statement to reporters in Baghdad, Al-Awadi explained that talks between oil […]

