$600m Iraqi Dinar Forex Scandal

2024-04-24 18:20:06 - Source: Iraq Business News

By Dana Taib Menmy for The New Arab. Any opinions expressed are those of the author(s), and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News. Iraq's Federal Board of Supreme Audit exposes US$600 million corruption scandal involving 'ghost travellers' Over 151,000 Iraqi citizens acquired US currency at the official rate for travel but […]

