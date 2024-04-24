2024-04-24 18:20:06 - Source: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. The Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) has hit back at the Iraqi federal government in the continuing row over the Region's oil exports. In a statement the KRG questioned the legitimacy of the Federal Supreme Court (FSC), and claimed again that contracts it signed with oil companies are valid. Full statement from KRG: […]

The post Oil Exports: KRG questions Legitimacy of Federal Supreme Court first appeared on Iraq Business News.