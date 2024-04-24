List if MoU's signed between Iraq and Turkey

2024-04-24 18:20:06 - Source: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan signed a strategic framework agreement on Monday in Baghdad, establishing a roadmap toward a comprehensive economic partnership between the two countries. The ceremony also saw the signing of several memoranda of understanding (MoUs) and agreements in various fields and sectors […]

