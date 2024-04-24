Iraq News Now

HomeIraq Business NewsPolitical › List if MoU's signed between Iraq and Turkey

List if MoU's signed between Iraq and Turkey

List if MoUs signed between Iraq and Turkey
List if MoU's signed between Iraq and Turkey
2024-04-24 18:20:06 - Source: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan signed a strategic framework agreement on Monday in Baghdad, establishing a roadmap toward a comprehensive economic partnership between the two countries. The ceremony also saw the signing of several memoranda of understanding (MoUs) and agreements in various fields and sectors […]

The post List if MoU's signed between Iraq and Turkey first appeared on Iraq Business News.

Read the Full Text From: Iraq Business News
Sponsored Links