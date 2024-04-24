Iraq News Now

HomeIraqi NewsGeneral › Iraq signs contract with Ukrainian company to develop Akkas gas field

Iraq signs contract with Ukrainian company to develop Akkas gas field

Iraq signs contract with Ukrainian company to develop Akkas gas field
Iraq signs contract with Ukrainian company to develop Akkas gas field
2024-04-24 21:00:06 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Iraqi Ministry of Oil announced on Wednesday that it had signed a contract with the Ukrainian company Ukrzemresurs to develop the Akkaz gas field in western Iraq. During his speech in a ceremony held to sign the contract, the Iraqi Minister of Oil, Hayan Abdul-Ghani, stressed the importance of developing the […]

The post Iraq signs contract with Ukrainian company to develop Akkas gas field appeared first on Iraqi News.

Read the Full Text From: Iraqi News
Sponsored Links