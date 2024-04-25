Ukrainian company to Develop the Akkas Gas Field

2024-04-25 04:00:06 - Source: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. Iraq has signed a contract with Ukrainian company Ukrzemresurs to develop the Akkas gas field in Anbar Province. According to a statement from the Ministry of Oil, the goal is to increase national production by an additional 400 million standard cubic feet per day (MMSCFD) of gas within four years, to supply […]

