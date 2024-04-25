Iraq and UK discuss Enhanced Agricultural Partnerships

2024-04-25 04:00:06 - Source: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. At a meeting in London on Wednesday (24th April), Iraq's Minister of Agriculture Dr. Abbas Jabber Al-Maliki met with the UK's Minister of State for Trade and Investment, Lord Dominic Johnson, to discuss strengthening British investments in Iraq's agricultural sector. Attendees included Baroness Emma Nicholson, the British Prime Minister's Trade Envoy to […]

