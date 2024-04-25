Iraq News Now

Baker Hughes to Collaborate on Reducing Gas Flaring in Iraq

2024-04-25 04:00:06 - Source: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. Baker Hughes has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Halfaya Gas Company (HGC), with the objective of setting the basis to establish a collaboration for a gas flaring reduction project at the Nahr Bin Umar [Nahr Ben Umar] gas processing plant in southeastern Iraq. The signing took place in Washington, […]

