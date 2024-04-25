2024-04-25 07:00:06 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad – Iraqi authorities have executed at least 11 people convicted of terrorism this week, security and health sources said Wednesday, with rights group Amnesty International condemning an alarming lack of transparency. Under Iraqi law, terrorism and murder offences are punishable by death, and execution decrees must be signed by the president. A security source […]

The post Iraq hangs 11 terrorists from the Islamic State group appeared first on Iraqi News.