USD/IQD exchange rates stabilize in Baghdad, surge in Erbil

2024-04-25 12:00:06 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News / On Thursday, the US dollar exchange rates remained stable in Baghdad while slightly increasing in Erbil.

Our correspondent reported that the dollar rates remained stable with the opening of Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya central stock exchanges, settling at 146,700 IQD per $100.

Selling prices in exchange shops recorded 147,750 IQD, with a buying of 145,750 IQD for $100.

In Erbil, the selling price was 146,700 IQD, and the buying price stood at 146,600 IQD per $100.