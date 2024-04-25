Iraq to produce 7 million tons of wheat this season

2024-04-25 18:00:07 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Iraqi Minister of Agriculture, Abbas Al-Maliki, said on Wednesday that Iraq is expected to produce seven million tons of wheat during the current season. Al-Maliki’s remarks took place during his meeting with the British Prime Minister’s Trade Envoy to Iraq and President of the Iraq Britain Business Council (IBBC), as well […]

