Iraq to conduct nationwide population census in November

2024-04-25 19:00:06 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The President of the Iraqi Society for Statistical Sciences, Mahdi Al-Alaq, said that Iraq is scheduled to finish its much-anticipated general population census in November. Al-Alaq elaborated that the census will be conducted using computerized means at a record time, according to Rudaw News. The Iraqi official explained that there is a […]

