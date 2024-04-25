Iraq News Now

Iraq to conduct nationwide population census in November
2024-04-25 19:00:06 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The President of the Iraqi Society for Statistical Sciences, Mahdi Al-Alaq, said that Iraq is scheduled to finish its much-anticipated general population census in November. Al-Alaq elaborated that the census will be conducted using computerized means at a record time, according to Rudaw News. The Iraqi official explained that there is a […]

