PMU Ops releases a statement about targeting their forces in Anbar

2019/08/26 | 05:25



INA – BAGHDAD







Popular Mobilization Units Ops – PMU released a statement about targeting their forces in Anbar by two drones.







“Zionist targeting Iraq returned to aim at Popular Mobilization Forces – PMF and this time by two drones in al-Qaem, Anbar 15 KM from the border crossings which led to the killing of two soldiers and other got severely injured,” the statement included.







The statement also added that this came despite the US aircraft above the area in addition to a giant balloon to monitor the area nearby the targeted location.







This also came synchronized with the start of the fourth phase of the Will of Victory operations west of Baghdad in the participation between Army, Police and PMU that seeks to end terrorist groups in the land.







“We promise the Iraqi people that this attack will not affect the PMF of performing the national duty in terms of counter-terrorism and defending the land of Iraq, the security, the dignity and facing enemy along with the support they get,” PMU statement also included.



















