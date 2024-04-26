Iraq News Now

HomeIraq Business NewsPolitical › ABCC signs MoU with Baghdad Chamber of Commerce

ABCC signs MoU with Baghdad Chamber of Commerce

ABCC signs MoU with Baghdad Chamber of Commerce
ABCC signs MoU with Baghdad Chamber of Commerce
2024-04-26 05:20:05 - Source: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. The Arab-British Chamber of Commerce (ABCC) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Baghdad Chamber of Commerce with the aim of developing a strong partnership to better serve their respective members. In a statement, they said this new initiative will enable them to be more responsive to meeting the needs of their […]

The post ABCC signs MoU with Baghdad Chamber of Commerce first appeared on Iraq Business News.

Read the Full Text From: Iraq Business News
Sponsored Links