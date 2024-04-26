Iraq and Germany Discuss Development Cooperation

2024-04-26 05:20:05 - Source: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. The Iraqi Ministry of Planning held a meeting with the German government to discuss development cooperation across various fields. The meeting, led by Dr. Saher Abdul Kadhim Mahdi, Director General of the International Cooperation Department, included the German Embassy's economic advisor and his delegation. The discussion covered development activities funded by Germany […]

