Nissan selects Al Sour as Iraq’s official distributor

2024-04-26 10:00:11 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – Al Sour has been named by Nissan Motor Corporation as the company’s authorized and registered distributor in Iraq. Nissan has established sales, repair, and spare parts facilities in Baghdad and Zakho. By the end of the year, further facilities are anticipated throughout Al Sour’s vast network in significant locations such as Mosul […]

