Corruption Scuppers Projects in Baghdad

2019/08/26 | 06:15

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )- By John Lee.Al-Fanar Media has published a report entitled “Corruption Sidetracks Projects Intended to Make Baghdad a ‘Capital of Arab Culture”“.The article was first published in Arabic on the pan-Arab news site Daraj, with support from Arab Reporters for Investigative Journalism (ARIJ).Click here to read the full report in English.(Source: Al-Fanar Media)