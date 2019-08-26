Corruption Scuppers Projects in Baghdad

2019/08/26 | 06:15
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- By John Lee.
Al-Fanar Media has published a report entitled “Corruption Sidetracks Projects Intended to Make Baghdad a ‘Capital of Arab Culture”“.
The article was first published in Arabic on the pan-Arab news site Daraj, with support from Arab Reporters for Investigative Journalism (ARIJ).
Click here to read the full report in English.
(Source: Al-Fanar Media)
Al-Fanar Media has published a report entitled “Corruption Sidetracks Projects Intended to Make Baghdad a ‘Capital of Arab Culture”“.
The article was first published in Arabic on the pan-Arab news site Daraj, with support from Arab Reporters for Investigative Journalism (ARIJ).
Click here to read the full report in English.
(Source: Al-Fanar Media)