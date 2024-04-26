2024-04-26 12:20:06 - Source: CHANNEL8

CBI boosts dollar sales, leading to dinar appreciation

The Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) has ramped up its dollar sales to banks and foreign exchange companies using an electronic platform, resulting in a surge in the value of the dinar against the dollar.

Last week, the central bank offloaded a total of $1.384 billion, with $1.317 billion allocated for remittances and $66.760 million in cash transactions.

On average, the Central Bank of Iraq sold $276,846,000 per day, with the standard value of 100 dollars pegged at 147,000 dinars.