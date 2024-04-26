Iraq News Now

Iraq’s Health Ministry signs second agreement with Qatar’s Estithmar Holding

2024-04-26 14:20:06 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) -A second agreement has been reached between the Iraqi Ministry of Health and Elegancia Healthcare, a subsidiary of Estithmar Holding in Qatar, to handle the operation of the 492-bed Al Hasan Al Mujtaba Teaching Hospital in the Karbala Governorate of Iraq. Dr. Sabah Noor Al-Musawi, the Director General of Karbala Health, and Mohammed bin […]

