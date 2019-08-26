Home › Baghdad Post › Turkey says it killed 15 PKK members since Friday

Turkey says it killed 15 PKK members since Friday

2019/08/26 | 07:10



(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )-The Turkish army has announced it killed 15 members of the KurdistanWorkers' Party (PKK) since Friday.The PKK fighters, according to a statement of the Turkish Ministry ofDefense, were killed during the "Operation Claw 3" which has beenlaunched since this Friday.Turkey announced the start of the "Operation Claw 3" againstthe PKK in the Kurdistan Region's Duhok province on Friday.The Turkish army and the PKK clashed on Sunday in the border areas of theKurdistan Region, where at least three Turkish soldiers were killed, and sevenmore were wounded.The PKK is designated as a "terrorist organization" by Ankara,and there is a decades-long military confrontation between the sides over theKurdish question in the country.