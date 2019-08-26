عربي | كوردى


Turkey says it killed 15 PKK members since Friday

2019/08/26 | 07:10
The Turkish army has announced it killed 15 members of the Kurdistan

Workers' Party (PKK) since Friday.The PKK fighters, according to a statement of the Turkish Ministry of

Defense, were killed during the "Operation Claw 3" which has been

launched since this Friday.Turkey announced the start of the "Operation Claw 3" against

the PKK in the Kurdistan Region's Duhok province on Friday.The Turkish army and the PKK clashed on Sunday in the border areas of the

Kurdistan Region, where at least three Turkish soldiers were killed, and seven

more were wounded.The PKK is designated as a "terrorist organization" by Ankara,

and there is a decades-long military confrontation between the sides over the

Kurdish question in the country.

