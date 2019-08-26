عربي | كوردى


Zarif lands in France's Biarritz, talks with US not on agenda

2019/08/26 | 07:10
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, who landed in

Biarritz on Sunday, has no plans to hold talks with U.S. President Donald Trump

or any member of the U.S. delegation who have attended the G7 meeting in the

French town.“Zarif will convey the

Iranian leadership’s response to French President Emmanuel Macron’s proposal

that is aimed to save Iran’s 2015 nuclear deal,” a senior Iranian official told

Reuters.Iranian state TV also

reported that Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi ruled out the

possibility of any meeting between Iran’s top diplomat and Trump or his

delegation.



