Zarif lands in France's Biarritz, talks with US not on agenda

2019/08/26 | 07:10
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, who landed in
Biarritz on Sunday, has no plans to hold talks with U.S. President Donald Trump
or any member of the U.S. delegation who have attended the G7 meeting in the
French town.“Zarif will convey the
Iranian leadership’s response to French President Emmanuel Macron’s proposal
that is aimed to save Iran’s 2015 nuclear deal,” a senior Iranian official told
Reuters.Iranian state TV also
reported that Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi ruled out the
possibility of any meeting between Iran’s top diplomat and Trump or his
delegation.
