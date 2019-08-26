Home › Baghdad Post › Zarif lands in France's Biarritz, talks with US not on agenda

Zarif lands in France's Biarritz, talks with US not on agenda

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, who landed in



Biarritz on Sunday, has no plans to hold talks with U.S. President Donald Trump



or any member of the U.S. delegation who have attended the G7 meeting in the



French town.“Zarif will convey the



Iranian leadership’s response to French President Emmanuel Macron’s proposal



that is aimed to save Iran’s 2015 nuclear deal,” a senior Iranian official told



Reuters.Iranian state TV also



reported that Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi ruled out the



possibility of any meeting between Iran’s top diplomat and Trump or his



